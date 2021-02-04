Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Dog walker left with head injury following town centre altercation

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:23 PM February 4, 2021   
Police investigate

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Archant

A man was left with an injury to the back of his head following an altercation while out walking with his partner and their dog in Stevenage.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Queensway on January 16.

Between 9.25pm and 9.45pm, the couple were out walking their dog towards The Towers, when a man they did not know engaged them in conversation.

As the pair passed him, the man allegedly became agitated and made threats towards their dog.

An altercation took place between the two men, with the dog owner receiving an injury to the back of the head.

The couple and their dog ran from the scene, heading in the direction of Vista Towers and the fire station.

A member of the public is believed to have intervened at this point and stopped the offender chasing the couple.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show work beginning on new homes on former Stevenage school site
  2. 2 Dog walker left with head injury following town centre altercation
  3. 3 Number of COVID-19 infections still falling in Stevenage and North Herts
  1. 4 Teenage rapist sentenced after 'callous' attacks
  2. 5 Report predicts Stevenage's retail jobs to be cut by almost a third in post-COVID world
  3. 6 Tribute to scouting stalwart and family man Michael Starr
  4. 7 Tributes pour in for 'legendary' St Albans City kit-man John Feneley
  5. 8 Arlesey couple's pregnancy heartbreak leads to surrogacy and renewed hope
  6. 9 Major Hitchin road closed as emergency services respond to incident
  7. 10 Flags fly at half-mast in memory of Captain Tom ahead of 6pm clap

Investigating officer, PC Steven Hill said: “We are very keen to trace the member of the public who intervened and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have been driving through the area with a dash cam in operation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Steven Hill via email to steven.hill@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via o=the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3989/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Major Works Contract: Council apologises for order to leave...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon

Elderly lady warns fellow dogwalkers after 'vicious' attack in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Armed police, helicopter and dogs search village after injured man taken...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

South African variant: 10,000 households will be asked to do COVID test

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon