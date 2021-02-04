Dog walker left with head injury following town centre altercation

Published: 5:23 PM February 4, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Archant

A man was left with an injury to the back of his head following an altercation while out walking with his partner and their dog in Stevenage.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Queensway on January 16.

Between 9.25pm and 9.45pm, the couple were out walking their dog towards The Towers, when a man they did not know engaged them in conversation.

As the pair passed him, the man allegedly became agitated and made threats towards their dog.

An altercation took place between the two men, with the dog owner receiving an injury to the back of the head.

The couple and their dog ran from the scene, heading in the direction of Vista Towers and the fire station.

A member of the public is believed to have intervened at this point and stopped the offender chasing the couple.

Investigating officer, PC Steven Hill said: “We are very keen to trace the member of the public who intervened and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have been driving through the area with a dash cam in operation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Steven Hill via email to steven.hill@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via o=the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/3989/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.