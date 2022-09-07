The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Police release images in Hitchin Sun Street assault appeal

Will Durrant

Published: 12:54 PM September 7, 2022
Police are investigating an assault which took place on Sun Street, Hitchin

Police are investigating an assault which took place on Sun Street, Hitchin (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Police officers in Hertfordshire are looking to speak with men who may have seen an assault take place in Sun Street, Hitchin.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released images of people who may have been in the area at around 1.45am on Sunday, June 12.

An assault took place outside The Speakeasy Club in Hitchin, and a man was taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

A police spokesperson said: "Inquiries have been progressing into this incident and officers now would like to speak to these men as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation further."

Police would like to speak to these people who may know about an assault on Sun Street, Hitchin

Police would like to speak to these people who may know about an assault on Sun Street, Hitchin - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

They added: "You can report information online at https://www.herts.police.uk/, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/46470/22. 

"Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News
Hertfordshire News

