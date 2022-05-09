Police project shines light on violence against women and girls

Bedfordshire Police have launched a new campaign to help improve the safety of women and girls in the county - Credit: PA

Women from across Bedfordshire have shared their stories for a video to raise awareness of dangerous male behaviour, as part of a scheme by the force to create a safer environment across the county.

Project Firefly, which will start in Bedford before being rolled out across the county, includes specialist training for police officers and licensed premises, a social media campaign and increased police presence.

Chief Inspector Alex House, who is leading the project, said: “Predatory behaviour has no place in Bedfordshire, and we are taking a stand to stop it.”

The video shares the stories of women who are survivors of harassment, sexual assault, and domestic abuse, highlighting the reality for millions of women.

According to police.uk data, in February this year violence and sexual offences were the most reported crimes in areas of Bedfordshire, including Shefford and surrounding areas.

Dee Perkins, Detetive Chief Superintendent, spoke of how catcalling and other crimes that "don’t seem serious", "could indicate that someone is capable of far more dangerous behaviour”.

She said: “Sadly, some men behave in an appalling way towards women and girls. Enough is enough – this has to stop.”

Project Firefly, with the help of the specialist training it is providing, aims to target perpetrators of male violence or abuse and focus on early intervention, especially in environments such as bars and clubs.

Beds Police seek to hold those behaving abhorrently accountable and take police action where they can as well as encouraging those who are victims of such behaviour to come forward and both challenge and report it.

Although this campaign focuses on male violence against women and girls, the force has said it will continue to tackle all forms of abuse and perpetrators regardless of gender and support all victims.

For more information on Project Firefly visit https://www.beds.police.uk.