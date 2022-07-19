The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
What issues should police focus on? Have your say

Georgia Barrow

Published: 7:00 AM July 19, 2022
Herts police say tackling anti-social behaviour, speeding and vehicle crime in Letchworth and Baldoc

Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team are asking for residents views - Credit: PA Images / PA Archive

Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Letchworth and Baldock are inviting residents to meet them to discuss what issues police should be focussing on in our towns.

A public meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 26, between 7pm and 9pm, at the Mrs Howard Memorial Hall in Letchworth.

The current local priorities for the Letchworth and Baldock SNT are theft from vehicles, ASB in open spaces and car parks and speeding.

Members of the public who would like to meet the local Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant are invited to come along to the public meeting to discuss the issues they feel are important.

“We need input from our communities to help us understand the issues that are impacting on them,” explained Letchworth and Baldock Neighbourhood Sergeant Lisa Perks.

“We need to know what matters most to local residents, so we can make sure we allocate resources where they are needed. Sometimes there can be an issue that is having a negative impact on a local community, but it has not been officially reported to us, so we might not be aware."

If you are unable to attend, you can submit your views via OWL – the Online Watch Link system, and ‘echo'. Residents are being asked to submit their feedback regarding the issues that matter to them most, between Monday, July 18 and Sunday, July 24.

Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News

