Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds after Stevenage incident



Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:03 PM September 1, 2021   
Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre

Police are investigating following an incident in Stevenage's Admiral Drive, where a woman received suspected stab wounds - Credit: Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds following an incident in Stevenage yesterday.

Police were called at around 4pm yesterday to reports of a woman being injured at an address in Admiral Drive.

The woman went to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which were not life-changing or life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are continuing to conduct enquiries to establish the circumstances around what happened and to trace those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact quoting crime reference 41/67377/21.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.




