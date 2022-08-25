A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022) - Credit: PA

A 16-year-old girl has reportedly been raped in Stevenage woodland.

The assault occurred between 12pm and 1pm on Monday, May 30.

The rape is thought to have been carried out in an area near between Hampson Park and Lonsdale Road.

According to police officers in Stevenage, the victim did not report the incident straight away as she felt unable to do so.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify as part their enquiries.

Police officers have released an e-fit depicting a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported rape in Stevenage - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Detective sergeant Georgina Fenge said: "Understandably, this was a devastating ordeal for the victim who did not feel able to report what had happened to her straight away.

"She continues to receive specialist support.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we are now in a position to release an e-fit image of a man we would like to identify as part of our enquiries.

"If you think you may recognise them, please get in touch with us.

"I appreciate that this incident will have caused a great deal of concern among the community and would like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to investigate.

"It is currently being treated as an isolated incident and not connected to any other live investigations."

Information can be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/48160/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.