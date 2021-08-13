Police confirm 'everything in order' after report of kidnapping in Letchworth

Published: 4:53 PM August 13, 2021

Police were called to Valley Way in Letchworth after reports of a kidnapping - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed 'everything is in order' after reports of a child being put into the boot of a vehicle in Letchworth.

Officers were called at around 2.50pm today to reports of a suspicious incident in Valley Road.

A child believed he had seen another child being put into the boot of a vehicle.

Officers attended and carried out fast enquiries at the location.

The vehicle was traced and everything was found to be in order.

The call was made in good faith and police said the child did exactly the right thing by raising the alarm.



