Police were called to reports of a theft at Jubilee Trade Centre in Letchworth - Credit: Supplied

Two people have been arrested of suspicion of theft following an incident in Letchworth today.

Police were called at 11.08am to reports of a theft at the Jubilee Trade Centre, in Jubilee Road.

Officers attended and two people - a man and a woman - were arrested at the scene.

They remain in police custody at this time.