The Comet > News > Crime

Armed police and helicopter search for man seen with firearm

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:53 AM January 12, 2021    Updated: 9:57 AM January 12, 2021
Dizzie in the police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

A police helicopter, armed officers and the dog unit were deployed to search for a man with a weapon in Stevenage. - Credit: Herts police

Armed police, a helicopter and the police dog unit were deployed in Stevenage yesterday evening after there were reports of a man with a firearm in the area. 

Officers were called to Shephall Way at around 5pm, and an extensive area search was carried out.

No weapons or anyone matching the  man's description were located.


He was described as a white male in his 60s, with grey hair and a long beard, and was said to be wearing a dark green jacket with dark trousers.

There were no reports of any injuries in connection with the incident.

Officers are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to get in contact.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number quoting ISR 544 of 11/01.

Stevenage News

