Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Two arrested after drugs raid in Bassingbourn

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 4:39 PM January 15, 2021   
marijuana bagged drug dealers

Two people have been arrested after a police drugs raid in Bassingbourn. - Credit: South Cambs Police

Two people have been arrested after police conducted a drugs raid in a residential road in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth earlier today.

Officers raided the property in The Causeway under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside the home they found suspected drugs, paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

paraphernalia

Police found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones. - Credit: South Cambs Police

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where they remain in police custody.

Sergeant Rob Taylor, of the South Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities, often going hand in hand with other types of criminality.

You may also want to watch:

“I would encourage anybody who suspects illegal drug activity in their area to get in touch with us.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported here https://bit.ly/3oOXXim.

Most Read

  1. 1 Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage
  2. 2 Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary
  3. 3 Road closed between Stevenage and Watton due to floods
  1. 4 Walk-through coronavirus test site opens in Stevenage
  2. 5 'Heavy snow' expected across Hertfordshire from tomorrow
  3. 6 Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward
  4. 7 Sir Keir Starmer pays tribute to NHS staff after vaccine centre visit
  5. 8 Bride's 'inspirational' 10-stone weight loss transformation
  6. 9 'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees' as COVID cases double
  7. 10 Four-storey apartment block could be built in town centre after revised application submitted
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Elderly queue in cold as mass vaccine centre opens its doors in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Baldock Tesco Extra reopens following blaze

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon