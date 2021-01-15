Two arrested after drugs raid in Bassingbourn

Published: 4:39 PM January 15, 2021

Two people have been arrested after police conducted a drugs raid in a residential road in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth earlier today.

Officers raided the property in The Causeway under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Inside the home they found suspected drugs, paraphernalia and a number of mobile phones.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, where they remain in police custody.

Sergeant Rob Taylor, of the South Cambs Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities, often going hand in hand with other types of criminality.

“I would encourage anybody who suspects illegal drug activity in their area to get in touch with us.”

Information about illegal drug activity can be reported here https://bit.ly/3oOXXim.