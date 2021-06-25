Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Witnesses sought after man shouts at and follows woman with toddler in Hitchin

person

Bianca Wild

Published: 5:45 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 5:48 PM June 25, 2021
Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed a public order offence involving a man following a woman with a baby in Hitchin on June 22. - Credit: Archant

A woman has reported being shouted at and followed by a man while she was looking after an 18-month-old child in Hitchin.

Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following the public order incident on Tuesday, June 22. 

Between 11.30am and 12 noon, the woman was walking in Fishponds Road - close to the junction with Bancroft - when she was approached by a man who shouted at her for being on her phone.

The man,  still shouting, followed the woman along Fishponds Road in the direction of Bedford Road and towards the fair in Butts Close Park.

PC Joe Massey said: “The victim was understandably upset by what happened and it was particularly distressing as she was with an 18-month-old baby who she was looking after at the time.

You may also want to watch:

“A 41-year-old man from Hitchin is due to have an out-of-custody interview in connection with the incident, but I am still keen to hear from anybody in the area who might have seen or heard what happened.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone else who has information about the incident, including any drivers who may have caught it on dashcam. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and get in touch if you think it shows something that might help our enquiries.

“Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at joe.massey@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/46812/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



