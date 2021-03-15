CCTV image released following attempted robbery in Pirton
- Credit: Herts police
A CCTV image has been released following an attempted armed robbery in Pirton.
Officers have released the picture of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident, which happened on Saturday, March 6,
At the village store and post office in High Street, shortly after 7am, a man holding a knife threatened the member of staff and demanded cash.
The female member of staff ran from the store and the man followed her out before getting into a nearby vehicle and driving off.
He is described as mixed race, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and well-spoken. He was wearing a black balaclava, a dark-coloured jacket and camouflage-style trousers.
You may also want to watch:
Detective Sergeant Anna Luxon, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “We know this was a frightening incident for the community so please be assured that we are carrying out extensive enquiries.
“One week on, we are now releasing an image of the man in the hope that the public will be able to help us identify him. I appreciate his face is covered but I hope someone recognises his distinctive clothing and his stature.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for fraud after using dead mum's care payment card
- 2 Football stadium set to host new socially distanced events series
- 3 Festival returns this summer back at its original home
- 4 Arrest made following reported assault at town centre hotel
- 5 Sportsman's journey to finding his superstar birth father - boxing commentator Bob Sheridan
- 6 'Great gig in the park' – Pink Floyd to release live Knebworth album
- 7 Charity music festival Wilkestock is 'officially back for 2021'
- 8 'You have no authority here' – Musician's single with internet star Jackie Weaver
- 9 Nine new council homes to be completed next week
- 10 Sound and vision: How drive-in cinema will work at Knebworth
“If you recognise him, or if you have information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at anna.luxon@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/16276/21.
“A week before the attempted robbery, a man was seen loitering around the area and we are carrying out enquiries to establish whether this is linked to the attempted robbery. If you saw this man or have information, please do not hesitate to get in touch too.”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.