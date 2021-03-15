CCTV image released following attempted robbery in Pirton

Published: 11:46 AM March 15, 2021

Police would like to trace the man pictured following an attempted robbery in Pirton - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV image has been released following an attempted armed robbery in Pirton.

Officers have released the picture of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident, which happened on Saturday, March 6,

At the village store and post office in High Street, shortly after 7am, a man holding a knife threatened the member of staff and demanded cash.

The female member of staff ran from the store and the man followed her out before getting into a nearby vehicle and driving off.

He is described as mixed race, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and well-spoken. He was wearing a black balaclava, a dark-coloured jacket and camouflage-style trousers.

Detective Sergeant Anna Luxon, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “We know this was a frightening incident for the community so please be assured that we are carrying out extensive enquiries.

“One week on, we are now releasing an image of the man in the hope that the public will be able to help us identify him. I appreciate his face is covered but I hope someone recognises his distinctive clothing and his stature.

“If you recognise him, or if you have information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at anna.luxon@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/16276/21.

“A week before the attempted robbery, a man was seen loitering around the area and we are carrying out enquiries to establish whether this is linked to the attempted robbery. If you saw this man or have information, please do not hesitate to get in touch too.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.