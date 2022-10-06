Man charged following North Herts armed robbery

A man has been changed in connection with a robbery in Pirton - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged following an alleged robbery, in which a member of post office staff was reportedly threatened with a handgun.

The incident took place at around 2pm on Saturday, August 27, in High Street, Pirton.

An offender allegedly left with an amount of cash, before making his escape in a blue Vauxhall Mervia.

Trevor Dowling, 41, was arrested on Saturday, October 1, at an address in Beeston, Leeds.

He was been charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

On Monday, October 3, he appeared before St Albans Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody.

The man from Luton will next appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, October 31.

A second individual, this time from Leeds, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has been released while officers continue their enquiries.

DI Ben Smith said: “This was a frightening incident which caused a lot of concern among the local community.

"We have now secured a charge and the case will progress through the courts.

“If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, you can still report this to police."

DS Andy Metselaar commented shortly after the incident: "This was a frightening incident for the member of staff, who was fortunately uninjured but very shaken by the threat of violence.

"This will also understandably be unsettling for people in the village.

"Rest assured, we are doing everything we can to trace the man who went into the Post Office and any accomplices.

"We will do everything we can to find out who is responsible as threats of violence with a weapon will not be tolerated."

Witnesses with information can contact Herts police online at www.herts.police.uk/report or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/69286/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling them on 0800 555 111.