The Comet > News > Crime

Updated

Skate park removed after 'mindless vandalism' renders it unsafe

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:00 AM May 17, 2021   
Workers removing peartree skate park in stevenage

Peartree skate park in Stevenage has been removed due to damage caused by vandalism - Credit: Jacqui Moore

A much-loved skate park in Stevenage has had to be removed due to "mindless vandalism" which caused £20,000 worth of damage.

The park was targeted by vandals on Tuesday, May 4. It is thought perpetrators hit the equipment at Peartree Park with metal poles. 

At the time, a spokesperson for Stevenage Borough Council said the skate ramps may be "beyond economical repair".

Now, the park has had to be removed, after it was rendered unsafe.

Councillor John Gardiner, executive member for environment and regeneration, said:  “Unfortunately, due to some mindless vandalism which has rendered it unsafe and beyond repair, we have been forced to remove the much-loved and well-used skate park feature in Peartree Park.

"We know how important it was to local youngsters so we appreciate that it will be missed but we had little alternative given the extent of the damage.

"We are investigating costs and solutions regarding the possibility of restoring a skate board facility at some future time.”

