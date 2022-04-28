A sketch of Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, who has 41 charges against him, during a Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing on November 26, 2021. - Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The case of PC David Carrick - a Metropolitan Police officer with 41 charges against him, including rape - is next due in court on Friday, May 27.

Mr Carrick, from Stevenage, faces allegations of rape, sexual assault, and coercive and controlling behaviour, thought to have taken place between 2003 and 2020.

His trial was due to begin yesterday (Tuesday, April 26), but was postponed, a St Albans Crown Court spokesperson said.

Instead, a brief "mention hearing" is scheduled for May 27 - ahead of a trial on a future date.

Mr Carrick was a serving police officer when he was arrested in October 2021, attached to the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to some of the charges at a St Albans Crown Court hearing on December 3, 2021.

He is suspended from the Metropolitan Police while his case is in court.