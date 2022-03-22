David Carrick at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 17, when he denied carrying out sex attacks on four women. - Credit: PA (Artist: Elizabeth Cook)

A suspended police officer from Stevenage who has 41 charges against him - including rape - has appeared at the Old Bailey.

PC David Carrick, 47, attended a preliminary hearing at the Central Criminal Court in The City today (Tuesday, March 22).

No pleas were entered.

PC David Carrick appeared at the Central Criminal Court (Old Bailey) today - Credit: PA

PC Carrick was arrested and handed a single charge of rape in October 2021.

Police later charged the suspended officer with a total 29 alleged offences against eight victims.

He was handed an additional 12 charges on Wednesday, March 15 against another three victims and one of the existing eight.

PC Carrick appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday (March 21).

The magistrates' court ruled that the 12 new charges would be dealt with alongside the existing 29, and sent the case straight to the Central Criminal Court.

The new charges are:

Four counts of alleged sexual assault between 2017 and 2020;

Three alleged rapes in the same time period, one alleged rape from 2004;

Two counts of alleged assault by penetration between 2003 and 2009;

One allegation of attempted rape in 2009;

One allegation of rape from 2015.

Existing charges include 13 counts of alleged rape, five counts of alleged sexual assault and three counts of alleged coercive and controlling behaviour.

The trial is due to take place on Tuesday, April 26.

Carrick worked for the Metropolitan Police in its Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, on the Parliamentary estate.

He was a serving officer when officers arrested him, but has since been suspended from the force.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "We recognise that these are extremely serious and concerning allegations.

"Referrals have been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the investigation has progressed.

"The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards continues to monitor developments closely and will provide whatever support it can to Hertfordshire officers.

"National regulations dictate that any misconduct proceedings must await the outcome of the criminal case."

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.