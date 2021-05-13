Trial date set for pair charged with detaining two people against their will

Published: 3:27 PM May 13, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM May 13, 2021

Stacey Edwards, of Western Way, and Ricardo Johnson of Eastern Way in Letchworth, are due to appear in St Albans Crown Court next month - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A man and woman from Letchworth are due to stand trial next month, after being charged with holding two people against their will, assaulting them and demanding money.

Stacey Edwards, 42, of Western Way appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with two counts of taking someone against their will using force or fraud, two counts of assault and unlawful imprisonment, two counts of making unwarranted demands for money and one count of assault by beating.

Ricardo Johnson, of Eastern Way, also appeared before magistrates. The 35-year-old was charged with two counts of taking someone against their will using force or fraud, two counts of assault and unlawful imprisonment, two counts of making unwarranted demands for money and one count of assault occasioning ABH

The offences relate to an incident on May 6, where officers were alerted to reports of people being held against their will and police helicopter was deployed.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to stand trial at St Albans' Crown Court on Monday, June 7.



