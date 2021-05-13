Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Trial date set for pair charged with detaining two people against their will

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:27 PM May 13, 2021    Updated: 3:34 PM May 13, 2021
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stacey Edwards, of Western Way, and Ricardo Johnson of Eastern Way in Letchworth, are due to appear in St Albans Crown Court next month - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A man and woman from Letchworth are due to stand trial next month, after being charged with holding two people against their will, assaulting them and demanding money.

Stacey Edwards, 42, of Western Way appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with two counts of taking someone against their will using force or fraud, two counts of assault and unlawful imprisonment, two counts of making unwarranted demands for money and one count of assault by beating.

Ricardo Johnson, of Eastern Way, also appeared before magistrates. The 35-year-old was charged with two counts of taking someone against their will using force or fraud,  two counts of assault and unlawful imprisonment, two counts of making unwarranted demands for money and one count of assault occasioning ABH

The offences relate to an incident on May 6, where officers were alerted to reports of people being held against their will and police helicopter was deployed. 

Both were remanded in custody and are due to stand trial at St Albans' Crown Court on Monday, June 7. 


Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Stevenage Council meeting was told that total job losses in Herts, due to Covid-19, were expected

Local Elections 2021

Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
There is a by-election in Hitchin's Oughton ward.

Local Elections 2021

Local Elections 2021: Stevenage Borough Council

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police were called at 10.26am yesterday (Thursday, May 6) to reports of two people being held against their will

Three arrested after two people held against their will

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Marriotts School Year 7 pupil Julia Blackham sadly passed away after becoming unwell at school on Thursday, April 29

Obituary

Marriotts School pays tribute to 'happy and vibrant' student Julia Blackham

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon