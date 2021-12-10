Paedophile jailed after admitting to sexual grooming of teen girl

Simon Wilson has been sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to sexually grooming a child - Credit: Herts police

A paedophile has been handed a jail sentence after pleading guilty to a number of sexual offences against a teenage girl.

Simon Wilson, of Cardiff Road in Luton, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday after previously pleading guilty to six counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

He was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison.

The 39-year-old was originally arrested in June this year after Hertfordshire Constabulary received a report suggesting that he was in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Wilson was swiftly charged and remanded in custody.

Investigators interviewed the young victim, who told officers that Wilson had first contacted her on Facebook messenger in July 2020.

They proceeded to meet several times in Stevenage and on one occasion Wilson collected the victim from school and drove her to a multi-storey car park in the town centre, where they carried out sexual acts in his car.

Afterwards, he took the victim shopping and bought her clothes.

Investigator Jason Tinsey, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “The victim in the case was extremely vulnerable and I would first like to highlight her bravery in speaking about what happened to her, which must have been unimaginably difficult.

“I am pleased Wilson was remanded after charge and subsequently pleaded guilty to all the offences, saving the victim from the distress of having to give evidence at a trial.

“Wilson shamelessly pursued the victim for a sexual relationship despite knowing full well that she was very young. He clearly has a sexual interest in children and therefore poses a huge risk to young girls. Now he is in prison, he won’t be able to target any other victims.”

In addition to his custodial sentence, Wilson’s name will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and he must also abide by the terms of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them. To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org.

This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.