Have you seen stolen motorbike in or around Stevenage?

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 1:00 PM March 17, 2021   
orange Honda CBR 125 Rexel motorbike stolen stevenage

This orange Honda CBR 125 Rexel motorbike was stolen from the Shephall area of Stevenage earlier this month - Credit: Herts police

An orange motorbike was stolen from a Stevenage property earlier this month.

Herts police are now appealing for any witnesses or information after the distinguishable orange Honda CBR 125 Rexel was taken from Chertsey Rise earlier this month.

Police believe the theft took place between 7pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 8am on Wednesday, March 3.

The motorcycle had a number of distinguishing features including snow tyres, a black box on the back of the seat, an exhaust painted black, a USB phone holder and a crack in the right hand side panel.

PCSO Lewis McClatchie, of the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “If you saw anything suspicious on Chertsey Rise, or if you have seen this motorbike since then or have information, then I would like to hear from you on lewis.mcclatchie@herts.pnn.police.uk."

You may also want to watch:

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online webchat at herts.police.uk/support or call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting crime reference 41/15472/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

