Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested following a police chase in Stevenage this afternoon.
Police identified a 'vehicle of interest' that was travelling through the town at around 1.30pm, today.
The vehicle made off, before being brought to a controlled stop in Broadhall Way.
One man has been arrested, and remains in police custody at this time. There are no reports of any injuries or casualties at present.
The dual carriage way near The Lamex Stadium remains closed at this time.
Stevenage Police tweeted: "Broadhall Way in Stevenage has been closed, after officers brought the vehicle pursuit to a quick and safe conclusion.
"Part of the roundabout at Broadhall Way/Monkswood Way junction is also closed.
"Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident."