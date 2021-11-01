Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Letchworth 26-year-old pleads guilty after police drugs raid

Bianca Wild

Published: 2:57 PM November 1, 2021
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Olsi Dalipaj is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing later this month. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A 26-year-old has admitted to cultivating cannabis - following his arrest during a Letchworth drugs bust.

Olsi Dalipaj, of Swanstand, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court via live link on Wednesday and indicated a guilty plea.

More than 350 cannabis plants were seized following a police raid on the Swanstand home on Tuesday last week. 

Acting on intelligence, officers from Herts police’s Operational Support Group - supported by local Operation Scorpion officers - raided the address at around midday.

Dalipaj was arrested on the scene and subsequently charged with being involved in the production of cannabis, a class B drug. 

He was remanded in custody on the grounds that he is in the country illegally and has no community ties.

The case has now been sent to St Albans Crown Court, and sentencing is due to take place on November 19.


