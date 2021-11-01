Updated
Letchworth 26-year-old pleads guilty after police drugs raid
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
A 26-year-old has admitted to cultivating cannabis - following his arrest during a Letchworth drugs bust.
Olsi Dalipaj, of Swanstand, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court via live link on Wednesday and indicated a guilty plea.
More than 350 cannabis plants were seized following a police raid on the Swanstand home on Tuesday last week.
Acting on intelligence, officers from Herts police’s Operational Support Group - supported by local Operation Scorpion officers - raided the address at around midday.
Dalipaj was arrested on the scene and subsequently charged with being involved in the production of cannabis, a class B drug.
He was remanded in custody on the grounds that he is in the country illegally and has no community ties.
The case has now been sent to St Albans Crown Court, and sentencing is due to take place on November 19.
Most Read
- 1 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
- 2 Police officer sacked for gross misconduct
- 3 Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package
- 4 Incident at Stevenage mosque not terrorist-related, police confirm
- 5 Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5
- 6 Stevenage boss apologises to fans after 'unacceptable' loss to Newport
- 7 Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week
- 8 Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital
- 9 Council criticised for 'shoddy' underpass paint job
- 10 Arrest made and 350 cannabis plants seized after raid in Letchworth