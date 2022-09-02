Nicole Banton-Whitelock is "wanted" in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order breach, Hertfordshire Constabulary has said - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A woman from North Herts is wanted by police in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) breach.

Nicole Banton-Whitelock is 36-years-old and is known to frequent Hitchin and Royston.

Officers have appealed for the public's help to trace her.

Those who have seen Nicole Banton-Whitelock in the past few moments are being asked to call 999 immediately.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman from North Herts who is wanted.

"She is known to frequent Hitchin and Royston.

"If you have seen Nicole in the past few moments, please call 999.

"Please quote crime reference 41/69905/22."

Information can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.