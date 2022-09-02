The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
36-year-old woman with links to Hitchin and Royston 'wanted'

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:05 PM September 2, 2022
Nicole Banton-Whitelock is "wanted" in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order breach - Herts police

A woman from North Herts is wanted by police in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) breach.

Nicole Banton-Whitelock is 36-years-old and is known to frequent Hitchin and Royston.

Officers have appealed for the public's help to trace her.

Those who have seen Nicole Banton-Whitelock in the past few moments are being asked to call 999 immediately.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman from North Herts who is wanted.

"She is known to frequent Hitchin and Royston.

"If you have seen Nicole in the past few moments, please call 999.

"Please quote crime reference 41/69905/22."

Information can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

