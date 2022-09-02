36-year-old woman with links to Hitchin and Royston 'wanted'
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
A woman from North Herts is wanted by police in connection with an alleged Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) breach.
Nicole Banton-Whitelock is 36-years-old and is known to frequent Hitchin and Royston.
Officers have appealed for the public's help to trace her.
Those who have seen Nicole Banton-Whitelock in the past few moments are being asked to call 999 immediately.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman from North Herts who is wanted.
"She is known to frequent Hitchin and Royston.
"If you have seen Nicole in the past few moments, please call 999.
Most Read
- 1 Letchworth and Baldock businesses close due to 'incident'
- 2 Brave Stevenage NHS worker held at knifepoint by burglar takes action to help others
- 3 'Heart and sole' of The Hyde - shoe repair shop closes after four decades
- 4 Trio accused of supplying drugs in A1 towns face trial
- 5 Council confirms Stevenage Old Town car parks 'may be redeveloped'
- 6 The Big Breakfast to film in Hitchin for final episode this series
- 7 A505 closed due to crash near Hitchin
- 8 New kitchen retailer opens in Stevenage
- 9 'Long live Wibbly Wobbly Lane' say Hitchin campaigners on Change.org
- 10 No Ronaldo at Stevenage but Evans ready to make deadline day deals
"Please quote crime reference 41/69905/22."
Information can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.
Anonymous information can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.