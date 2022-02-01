Police warning as thieves target rural North Herts outbuildings

There has been a spate of thefts in rural North Herts - with ride-on lawnmowers and a forklift truck among the property stolen.

Since the beginning of the year, five incidents of theft from outhouses or barns have been reported

There are currently no direct links between the crimes, but officers are concerned by the regularity with which rural locations are been targeted.

On Wednesday, January 5, between 6pm and 9.15pm, a barn and two sheds were entered in Ashwell's Hinxworth Road and a ride-on lawnmower and several power tools were stolen.

Sometime between Wednesday, January 12, and Thursday, January 13, a water site in Barley was entered and metal grid flooring was stolen.

Then on Tuesday, January 18, a fence was cut at a car sales premises in Langley and two commercial batteries were stolen. The offenders drove a vehicle across crops to access the site.

Between Thursday, January 20 and Friday, January 21, a padlock was cut at a yard in Kelshall and a forklift truck was stolen.

Another ride-on lawnmower was stolen between Monday, January 24, and Tuesday, January 15, after offenders broke the lock on a farm building in Therfield.

North Herts Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant said: “We are urging those who live in our rural areas to be extra vigilant and secure their property as best they can. Now would be a good time to review security on your outbuildings and sheds and to secure items stored within them.

“CCTV is a useful prevention and detection device, and it is always a good idea to security mark all valuable property stored outside.

"Try not to leave high value items on display longer than necessary and report any suspicious activity around your property immediately. We carry out regular patrols around our rural areas so don’t wait to call anything in.

“If you are not a member of our Online Watch Liaison scheme, now would be a good time to join. You will receive regular updates about crime trends and incidents in your local area. Go to www.OWL.co.uk and select the watch that you would like to become a member of."

For further crime prevention advice, visit www.herts.police.uk .

