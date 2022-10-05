The car sustained scratches to its bonnet and sides. - Credit: Georgina Nixon

A Nissan Qashqai has been damaged during a reported incident of criminal damage in Letchworth.

The incident took place in Monklands between 5pm on Monday, September 19, and 8.30am the following day.

The alleged incident follows reports of a smashed car window and a damaged motorbike in the town.

When asked about the incidents, police told the Comet that they "are not being linked at this time”.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were contacted after a vehicle was damaged in Monklands, Letchworth Garden City.

"Officers are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 41/75878/22."

Information can be reported via Herts police's website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.