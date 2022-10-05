The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Nissan Qashqai damaged during Letchworth 'vandalism'

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:43 PM October 5, 2022
Updated: 4:56 PM October 5, 2022
A Nissan Qashqai has been damaged during a reported incident of criminal damage in Letchworth.

The incident took place in Monklands between 5pm on Monday, September 19, and 8.30am the following day.

The car sustained scratches to its bonnet and sides.

The alleged incident follows reports of a smashed car window and a damaged motorbike in the town.

When asked about the incidents, police told the Comet that they "are not being linked at this time”.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Police were contacted after a vehicle was damaged in Monklands, Letchworth Garden City.

"Officers are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 41/75878/22."

Information can be reported via Herts police's website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Letchworth Garden City News

