The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Murder investigation launched after body discovered in Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:17 AM July 8, 2022
Updated: 9:21 AM July 8, 2022
Darryl Fisher A murder investigation has been launched in Stevenage

A murder investigation has been launched in Stevenage after a man's body was discovered in a woodland off Brittain Way

A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was discovered in a Stevenage woodland yesterday morning. 

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the man's death.

His body was found just before 7.30am yesterday in woodland off Brittain Way, adjoining Fairlands Valley Park.

Emergency services were called and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.  

Woodland, and a public footpath.

The discovery was made in a woodland just off Brittain Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: “A murder investigation has been launched and is being led by the BCH Major Crime Unit. 

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, but are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8pm on Wednesday, July 6, and 6am on Thursday, July 7, or for anyone who has information about what happened to contact us.”

You can report information online at https://orlo.uk/j0FSW, speak to an operator via our online web chat at https://orlo.uk/RqFmH or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operatio Madrigal.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting  Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The A602 leading to the roundabout.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
CGI image of how the new TK Maxx and Homesense store would look at Stevenage's ROARING Meg Retail park

Planning and Development

Have your say on TK Maxx plans to move store out of town centre

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Hollow Lane, with a grass bank one side and houses the other.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Driver arrested as Audi crashes into parked vehicles in Hitchin

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Hyde, with cars and shops.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon