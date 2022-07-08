Murder investigation launched after body discovered in Stevenage

A murder investigation has been launched in Stevenage after a man's body was discovered in a woodland off Brittain Way

A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was discovered in a Stevenage woodland yesterday morning.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following the man's death.

His body was found just before 7.30am yesterday in woodland off Brittain Way, adjoining Fairlands Valley Park.

Emergency services were called and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The discovery was made in a woodland just off Brittain Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: “A murder investigation has been launched and is being led by the BCH Major Crime Unit.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, but are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8pm on Wednesday, July 6, and 6am on Thursday, July 7, or for anyone who has information about what happened to contact us.”

You can report information online at https://orlo.uk/j0FSW, speak to an operator via our online web chat at https://orlo.uk/RqFmH or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operatio Madrigal.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.