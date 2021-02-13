Murder investigation launched in Stevenage

Published: 3:48 PM February 13, 2021 Updated: 4:38 PM February 13, 2021

A police cordon is in place in Meadow Way in Stevenage, and a murder investigation has been launched - Credit: Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in Stevenage yesterday.

Police were called to Meadow Way at 9.15pm on Friday, February 12, in relation to concerns for the welfare of a 31-year-old man from Stevenage.

Paramedics took the man to Lister Hospital where he was sadly pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

A scene guard remains in place in Meadow Way while enquiries continue.

A murder investigation has been launched in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit said: “A murder investigation has been launched and is being led by the BCH Major Crime Unit.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operation Mantle.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.