Teen charged with murder after death of 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:27 PM May 29, 2022
Updated: 6:31 PM May 29, 2022
Police signage

Patrick Sharp, aged 18, was today (Sunday May 29) charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A drugs. - Credit: PA

A teenager has been charged with murder following the death of Kajetan Migdal

Patrick Sharp, aged 18, was today (May 29) charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A drugs. 

He has been remanded into custody to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, May 30). 

Police were called at around 11.20pm on Friday (May 27), following an incident in Cutty’s Lane, during which 18-year-old Kajetan Migdal sustained life-threatening injuries.  

More than $18,000 has been raised for the family of Kajetan Migdal. 

More than $18,000 has been raised for the family of Kajetan Migdal (pictured). - Credit: GoFundMe

Despite best efforts to save him, he sadly passed away in hospital during the early hours of yesterday. 

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kajetan’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.  

“Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to his family and we once again ask that their privacy is respected. 

“Our enquiries have continued over the weekend and, following a fast time arrest, we have now secured a charge.  

“However, we are still appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward. If you have any information at all, please contact us.” 

Detective Superintendent Michael Trotman said: “I understand that news of this incident will have come as a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.  

“If you have any concerns at all, please do not hesitate to contact your local police Safer Neighbourhood Team. 

Students and Friends leave tributes.A Memorial has been created in the Chapel Garden of the John He

Students and friends of Kajetan Migdal left tributes in the Chapel Garden of the John Henry Newman Catholic School. - Credit: Terry Harris

“A charge has now been secured and it’s vital that the case is allowed to proceed through the courts unimpeded.” 

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, or believes they may have captured any dashcam or CCTV footage of note, is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number, 101 quoting ISR 948 of May 27.  

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

