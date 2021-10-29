Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:20 AM October 29, 2021   
Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police officer Francois Olwage from Stevenage will appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Courtcharged a number of child sex offences - Credit: PA

A serving Metropolitan police officer from Stevenage has been charged and remanded in connection with a number of child sex offences.

Detective Constable Francois Olwage, aged 51,  has been charged with:

· Adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child

· Attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity

· Arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence

· Adult meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming

The charges are in connection with an allegation that DC Olwage engaged with an online profile he believed to be a 13-year-old girl before arranging to meet her.

DC Olwage was arrested in Basingstoke, Hampshire, yesterday as a result of an investigation led by Herts police.

Following charge, he was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.

DC Olwage, who is attached to Specialist Operations, has been suspended and the Met’s Directorate of Professional standards has been informed.

In addition, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Enquiries are continuing and are being led by Hertfordshire’s Child Online Safeguarding Team.

