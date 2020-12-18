CCTV released after High Street shop targeted in armed robbery
- Credit: Beds Police
A Bedfordshire village store was targeted by an armed robber last weekend, with cash and goods being stolen.
At around 7.20pm on Saturday, December 12, a man entered a shop in High Street, Meppershall and threatened the store worker, showing her a red handled knife he was carrying in his waistband.
He demanded money before making off towards Shefford with around £700 worth of cash and goods.
Now, Beds Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with this incident.
PC Shauna Brown investigating said: “This was a scary incident for the store worker and we are keen to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries.
You may also want to watch:
"We won’t tolerate people inflicting fear for others, especially for their own gain.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/67054/20.
