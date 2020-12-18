Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
CCTV released after High Street shop targeted in armed robbery

Jacob Thorburn

Beds police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a robbery in Meppershall. - Credit: Beds Police

A Bedfordshire village store was targeted by an armed robber last weekend, with cash and goods being stolen.

At around 7.20pm on Saturday, December 12, a man entered a shop in High Street, Meppershall and threatened the store worker, showing her a red handled knife he was carrying in his waistband. 

He demanded money before making off towards Shefford with around £700 worth of cash and goods.

Now, Beds Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with this incident.

PC Shauna Brown investigating said: “This was a scary incident for the store worker and we are keen to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries. 

"We won’t tolerate people inflicting fear for others, especially for their own gain.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting reference 40/67054/20.

