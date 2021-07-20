Two medics assaulted during Euro 2020 final

Published: 4:32 PM July 20, 2021

Herts police are appealing for information after an assault on two medics at during the Euro 2020 final in Leys Square, Letchworth - Credit: Herts police

An assault on two medics during a public screening of the Euro 2020 final is being investigated by police.

The incident happened in the green medical tent on Leys Square in Letchworth at around 8.50pm on Sunday, July 11 during a screening of the match, organised by Letchworth BID.

A free screening of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was available for residents in Letchworth - Credit: Letchworth BID

A man urinated inside the tent and was then confronted by a male and female medic, whom he subsequently assaulted.

It’s believed the man pictured - wearing a hoodie in the right hand image - was in the area at the time and may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise this man or have any other information, contact PC Peter Cook via at peter.cook@herts.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/52972/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.