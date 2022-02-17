The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Teen charged after armed cash robbery at Stevenage newsagents

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:49 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 4:51 PM February 17, 2022
The armed thief attacked McMcoll's Newsagent in Stevenage High Street at around 7.35pm on Monday (February 14).

The armed thief attacked McMcoll's Newsagent in Stevenage High Street at around 7.35pm on Monday (February 14).

An 18-year-old man has been charged after a large quantity of cash was stolen from a Stevenage newsagents by a Halloween mask-wearing thief.  

Ryan Sobey of Gonville Crescent, Stevenage, was remanded into custody after appearing before St Albans Magistrates Court today. 

He was charged in connection with robbery at a McColl’s Newsagents in Stevenage High Street on Monday evening (February 14). 

He is also charged in connection with an unrelated offence of the attempted robbery of a taxi driver which happened in Travellers Lane Hatfield on Tuesday (February 15) at 9.45pm. 

Richard Liversidge, local policing command Chief Superintendent, said: “This was a fast-moving investigation which involved positive collaboration between different policing teams across the command.  

“The arrest and charging of a suspect is significant and is the result of hard work and determination.” 

In total he faces five charges which are robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a bladed article namely a knife and possession of a class B drug namely cannabis. 

He is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on March 21. 

