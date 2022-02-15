The armed thief attacked McMcolls Newsagent in Stevenage High Street at around 7.35pm on Monday (February 14). - Credit: Google Maps

A brazen thief armed with a “firearm” and a Halloween mask stole a large quantity of cash after threatening staff at a shop on Stevenage High Street.

The incident took place at McMcolls Newsagent at around 7.35pm on Monday (February 14) - sparking a large police search operation.

Officers used the police helicopter to search for the offender who was last seen heading in the direction of the town centre.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “A person – believed to be a white male - entered the store and threatened assistants with what is believed to be some sort of firearm.

“The offender then left the store with a quantity of cash, heading in the direction of the town centre.

“He is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie with writing on the sleeves, black trainers and black gloves and had an Adidas rucksack on his back.

“Whilst in the store he was wearing a Halloween style mask.

“No one was hurt during the incident, but a large number of officers are currently in the area, including the armed policing unit, and the police helicopter is also helping with the search for the offender.

“Anyone with any information which may help the investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”