Estranged ex jailed after breaking restraining order

Sam Dawson, 21, from March, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after breaking a restraining order - Credit: Archant

A jealous father from March - who was banned from going to his former partner’s home in Stevenage - has been jailed after breaking a 10-year restraining order.

Sam Dawson, 21, of Belmont Road, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Friday, January 7 for sentencing - having previously pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order.

He was also in breach of a six-month suspended sentence that was due to expire on January 14 this year.

The court heard that Dawson messaged his ex-partner in June last year, before going to her home and trying to get in.

He asked one of the children: “Why is mummy not letting me in?” and tried to find out if another man was at the address.

Prosecutor Lily Roberts-Phelps told Luton Crown Court on Friday that a 10-year restraining order was made in May 2019 banning Dawson from contacting his former partner.

But on June 27 last year, he sent her messages because he believed she was having a relationship with another man. He went to her address, buzzed the doorbell and said “let me in.”

He tried the door handle, placed keys in the lock and spoke to the child.

Raymond Ali, defending, said: “He went there because he believed his ex-partner had embarked on a relationship.

"He reported himself to the police and was compliant on his arrest. The offence was in June. There have been no further reports about him and his estranged partner.”

He said he was working as a labourer and was studying to become a bricklayer.

Mr Ali added: “He has focused now on how to conduct himself.”

Jailing him, Recorder Andrew Johnson said: “Even if you were concerned, simply going round because she will not respond is wholly, wholly inappropriate. “

He said he hoped Dawson realised the potential harm he had caused to the child by questioning him.

“You were seeking to use a child in an appalling manner and showed an ongoing desire to control your former partner," he said.

“The court has to be clear this sort of conduct will not be tolerated.“

The judge sentenced him to six months for breaching the restraining order, and a further two months for breaching the suspended sentence.