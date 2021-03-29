Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man to face court in connection with hare coursing offence

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 3:10 PM March 29, 2021   
A 32-year-old man has been summoned before Stevenage Magistrates' Court in connection with a hare coursing offence in Hitchin - Credit: Archant

A man is set to face court in connection with a hare coursing offence, following a police investigation in Hitchin.

A 32-year-old man was arrested after it was alleged that several sight hounds had been used to pursue game on the land, contrary to section 30 of the Game Act 1831.

The incident, which happened in private land just off London Road, Hitchin on the afternoon of Monday, January 4 was investigated by Herts police's Rural Operational Support Team.

The man was released on bail and has been summoned to appear before Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 5.

If you believe you have witnessed hare coursing taking place, please dial 999 straight away. Alternatively, you can report crimes or incidents online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

