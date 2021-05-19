Man spotted carrying knife in Stotfold park

Published: 2:44 PM May 19, 2021

A man has been spotted with a knife in Stotfold, police have confirmed.

Bedfordshire Police said they had received reports of suspicious activity in The Green at around 4pm yesterday.

The force established that a man was seen with a knife as he walked through The Green before getting into a van, which is believed to be white or silver.

The man did not approach or interact with anybody, but officers attended and gathered information from a witness.

"It is important that possession of offensive weapons are reported to the police, and we thank the public for their information," a Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information about this incident can get in touch via the Bedfordshire Police's website or on 101, quoting reference 298 of May 18.