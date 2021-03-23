Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 5:00 PM March 23, 2021   
This samurai sword was among the haul

A man has pleaded guilty to unlawfully having a samurai sword in Bedford Road, Hitchin (File picture) - Credit: None

A man who carried a samurai sword and was found with class B drugs in Hitchin has pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

Wayne Ginn - of Sipson Road in West Drayton, London - pleaded guilty to five separate offences at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 17.

The court heard how on November 7 of last year, the 51-year-old was found to have unlawfully had a samurai sword in his possession while he was in Bedford Road, Hitchin.

He was forced to pay costs of £438 for this offence.

Officers also discovered Ginn had amphetamine and cannabis in his possession at the time, both class B drugs, which were surrendered to police and destroyed. 

You may also want to watch:

Ginn was also fined £120 and disqualified for driving for four months, after he drove his Ford Focus while disqualified.

And in January, Ginn failed to return to court while on bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
  2. 2 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  3. 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
  1. 4 Major Stevenage road shut after police chase
  2. 5 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
  3. 6 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  4. 7 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
  5. 8 Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
  6. 9 COVID A Year On: NHS doctor's epic battle with long COVID
  7. 10 Post box toppers spring into action for Easter celebrations

He pleaded guilty to all five offences, and must repay total costs of £569 to the court.


Hitchin News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
alan tippett hitchin sentencing

Abuser who broke ex-wife's nose, humiliated her in front of kids is jailed

Jacob Thorburn

person
cannabis farm police raid letchworth

Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police

Jacob Thorburn

person
Stand-up comedian Richard Herring

Lister Hospital

Comedian 'given hope of seeing kids grow up' after cancer surgery

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon