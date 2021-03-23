Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court

Published: 5:00 PM March 23, 2021

A man who carried a samurai sword and was found with class B drugs in Hitchin has pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

Wayne Ginn - of Sipson Road in West Drayton, London - pleaded guilty to five separate offences at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 17.

The court heard how on November 7 of last year, the 51-year-old was found to have unlawfully had a samurai sword in his possession while he was in Bedford Road, Hitchin.

He was forced to pay costs of £438 for this offence.

Officers also discovered Ginn had amphetamine and cannabis in his possession at the time, both class B drugs, which were surrendered to police and destroyed.

Ginn was also fined £120 and disqualified for driving for four months, after he drove his Ford Focus while disqualified.

And in January, Ginn failed to return to court while on bail.

He pleaded guilty to all five offences, and must repay total costs of £569 to the court.



