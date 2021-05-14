Stevenage man sentenced for racist assault and criminal damage
A vandal from Stevenage has been sentenced after damaging a car and committing a racially aggravated assault in Letchworth.
Ashley Banks - of Great Gables - appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 7 for his sentencing, after being found guilty of all charges on April 16.
The court heard how the 33-year-old launched a racially aggravated assault on a man in Letchworth on May 24, 2019.
On the same day, he also damaged a woman's silver Volkswagen Golf in Letchworth.
Banks was also found guilty of failing to surrender to court on April 16.
He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. The offence was deemed "serious due to its racially aggravated nature".
The chairman of the bench, Magistrate Peter Palfrey, also ordered him £170 in compensation to the victims by May 21.
