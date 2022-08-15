Police in Stevenage made five arrests after an alleged altercation in Ashbottom Close (File picture) - Credit: Daniel Wilson

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious following an alleged altercation in Stevenage.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, paramedics were called to Ashbottom Close, Stevenage in the evening of Saturday, August 13.

Ambulance staff called police officers to the scene at around 10pm, and five people were arrested in connection with a reported altercation.

One person was injured and taken to hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon is investigating the incident.

DS Dixon said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or who has any information about events leading up to the incident to please contact us."

The police spokesperson said anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/65003/22.

Alternatively, police can receive information 100 per cent anonymously via CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.