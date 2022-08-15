The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Ashbottom Close 'altercation' leaves man in his 20s with serious injuries

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:30 AM August 15, 2022
Police in Stevenage made five arrests after an alleged altercation in Ashbottom Close (File picture)

Police in Stevenage made five arrests after an alleged altercation in Ashbottom Close (File picture) - Credit: Daniel Wilson

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious following an alleged altercation in Stevenage.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, paramedics were called to Ashbottom Close, Stevenage in the evening of Saturday, August 13.

Ambulance staff called police officers to the scene at around 10pm, and five people were arrested in connection with a reported altercation.

One person was injured and taken to hospital, a police spokesperson said.

Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon is investigating the incident.

DS Dixon said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, but I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or who has any information about events leading up to the incident to please contact us."

The police spokesperson said anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/65003/22.

Alternatively, police can receive information 100 per cent anonymously via CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The Magpas Air Ambulance taking off from Letchworth today (Tuesday, August 9)

Lister Hospital

Magpas Air Ambulance lands in Letchworth amid 'medical emergency'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Historic buildings in Hitchin town centre

Days Out Guide

9 things to do on a day trip to Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A fire engine parked outside a country building.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two-storey factory catches fire in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage PE teacher Lauren Cooper had her leg amputated after Storm Eunice accident

Lister Hospital

Stevenage PE teacher's charity run after leg amputation

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon