Man hospitalised after Stevenage assault

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:36 PM October 14, 2022
Two men walking through a tunnel.

The man was kicked and punched to the ground, during the assault. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A man has been hospitalised after being punched and kicked during an assault in Stevenage.

The incident took place at around 1.45pm on Thursday, September 15, in Park Place.

Hertfordshire police have now released a CCTV image of two individuals who were in the area at the time of the assault, in which the victim was punched and kicked to the ground.

PC Martin Doidge said: "The two men in the image are thought to have been in the area at the time of this incident and may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“If you recognise them or know who they are please get in touch, anyone with information is asked to please email me directly by email via martin.doidge@herts.police.uk.”

Information can be also reported by visiting the Herts police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/74649/22.

Anonymous information can be given to the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Stevenage News

