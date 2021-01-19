Man sentenced for smashing garage window, assault and drugs offences
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
A Stevenage man has been found guilty of assault, drugs possession and smashing a window at a petrol station in the town.
Mark Clacken, of Ripon Road, faced Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Monday last week after being charged with a handful of offences over the last two years.
The court heard how the 40-year-old smashed a window at an Esso petrol station on Christmas Eve 2019. He pleaded guilty, was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
That same day, Clacken assaulted a man by beating - he didn't admit the offence in court but was found guilty, fined £60 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.
At court, Clacken also pleaded guilty to being in possession of seven small bags of cocaine on May 2, last year. He was fined £120.
Chairman of the bench, Cheryl Wright, ordered Clacken to pay the £610 total by February 8, 2021.
