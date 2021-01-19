Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man sentenced for smashing garage window, assault and drugs offences

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 5:00 PM January 19, 2021   
33-year-old Ben Horton was sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court this morning. Picture: DANNY LO

40-year-old Mark Clacken was fined for a number of different offences. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A Stevenage man has been found guilty of assault, drugs possession and smashing a window at a petrol station in the town.

Mark Clacken, of Ripon Road, faced Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Monday last week after being charged with a handful of offences over the last two years.

The court heard how the 40-year-old smashed a window at an Esso petrol station on Christmas Eve 2019. He pleaded guilty, was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

That same day, Clacken assaulted a man by beating - he didn't admit the offence in court but was found guilty, fined £60 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. 

At court, Clacken also pleaded guilty to being in possession of seven small bags of cocaine on May 2, last year. He was fined £120.

Chairman of the bench, Cheryl Wright, ordered Clacken to pay the £610 total by February 8, 2021. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after crashing into tree and fleeing scene in Hitchin
  2. 2 Donations pour in for memorial garden in tribute to teacher who died from COVID-19
  3. 3 Confirmation that Stevenage Five Guys restaurant is coming soon
  1. 4 Police appeal for witnesses after Hitchin robbery
  2. 5 Letchworth Rugby Club rocked by death of two huge and well-loved stalwarts
  3. 6 COVID-19 deaths across Hertfordshire hit new milestone
  4. 7 Station assistant among 60 employees recognised for lifesaving actions
  5. 8 Coercive control, gaslighting and love bombing - pupils urged to identify toxic relationships during lockdown
  6. 9 Walk-through coronavirus test site opens in Stevenage
  7. 10 Fundraising Batman cycles across three villages in bid to lose weight
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Investigations

'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees'...

Charles Thomson

person

Coronavirus

Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon