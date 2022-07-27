The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Man charged following upskirting incidents

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:30 PM July 27, 2022
A police car bonnet reading "Police".

Colin Hitch has been charged following incidents in Baldock and Hemel Hempstead.

A man has been charged with upskirting offences following incidents in both Baldock and Hemel Hempstead.

Colin Hitch, 57, has reportedly been involved in a number of incidents in supermarkets in Baldock and Hemel Hempstead, with the alleged victims being unaware.

However, a member of the public became suspicious and reported the activity to Hertfordshire Police.

Hitch was arrested on Friday, July 8, on suspicion of voyeurism.

He was later charged with five offences relating to recording or operating equipment under clothing without consent.

The man from Flaunden Lane, Bovingdon, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Saturday, July 9, where he was remanded in custody.

He is set to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, August 8.

Detective Inspector Ben Smith said: “We are committed to keeping women and girls safe and we take reports of this nature very seriously.

"We have conducted a thorough investigation following the initial report.

"This investigation continues and we would encourage anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to come forward and speak to us as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police added: "If you believe you may have been a victim in this case, please contact PC Rebecca Hargrave directly by email via rebecca.hargrave@herts.police.uk"

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54519/22.

