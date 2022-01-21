Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man charged with GBH after stabbing in Hitchin

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:59 PM January 21, 2022
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kai Ridgewell, 19, has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Hitchin - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A 19-year-old man has been charged and remanded into custody in connection with a stabbing in Hitchin.

Kai Ridgewell, from Stevenage, was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the attack, in which a 21-year-old woman sustained stab wounds.

The stabbing took place in Queen Street, Hitchin, at around 3am on Saturday, December 18. Ridgewell was arrested at the scene.

He remains in custody and is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, February 14.

Herts Live News
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year

Herts Live News

Woman sentenced after Aldi bottle smashing spree

Court reporter

Logo Icon
East of England Ambulance Service

Herts Live News

Teenagers demand drugs and punch paramedic during attempted robbery

Bianca Wild

person
Construction of the Nightingale surge hub at Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital | Video

Time-lapse video: Nightingale surge hub build at Lister Hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Corina Perry with her two youngest children, Max and Isabelle.

Stevenage siblings launch funeral fundraiser following Covid death of...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon