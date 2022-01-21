Man charged with GBH after stabbing in Hitchin

Kai Ridgewell, 19, has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Hitchin - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A 19-year-old man has been charged and remanded into custody in connection with a stabbing in Hitchin.

Kai Ridgewell, from Stevenage, was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the attack, in which a 21-year-old woman sustained stab wounds.

The stabbing took place in Queen Street, Hitchin, at around 3am on Saturday, December 18. Ridgewell was arrested at the scene.

He remains in custody and is next due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, February 14.