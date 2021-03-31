Pirton attempted robbery: Luton man charged

Published: 1:42 PM March 31, 2021

A Luton man has been charged with attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place, following an attempted robbery at Pirton Village Store.

Daile Young, 43, from Tythe Road in Luton was arrested and charged following a police investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 6, at the store and Post Office in High Street, shortly after 7am.

Young has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at Luton Crown Court on April 26.