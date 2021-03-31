Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Pirton attempted robbery: Luton man charged

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:42 PM March 31, 2021   
Daile Young from Luton will appear at Luton Crown Court next month. - Credit: Archant

A Luton man has been charged with attempted robbery and possessing a bladed article in a public place, following an attempted robbery at Pirton Village Store.

Daile Young, 43, from Tythe Road in Luton was arrested and charged following a police investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 6, at the store and Post Office in High Street, shortly after 7am.

Young has been remanded into custody until his next appearance at Luton Crown Court on April 26.

