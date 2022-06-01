Letchworth: Man 'tried to enter house' after car break-in
A man who reportedly broke into a car was caught on camera allegedly trying to enter a home in Letchworth.
At around 12.25am on Saturday, May 7, a vehicle was broken into outside a property in Highfield.
A wad of cash and an old key were stolen from the car, and police officers believe the key was later used in an attempt to gain entry to the property.
CCTV captured a man trying to open the front door with the key he had allegedly taken.
When this attempt was unsuccessful, the suspect fled the area.
A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are currently investigating following an incident in Letchworth Garden City.
"At around 12.25am on Tuesday, May 7, a vehicle parked in Highfield was broken into.
"Cash was stolen from within, along with an old key.
"The suspect subsequently attempted to use the key to enter an address, but was unsuccessful.
"He then fled the area.
"Enquiries are continuing at this time."