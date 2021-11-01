Stevenage mosque incident not terrorist-related, police confirm

Police have said the incident at a Stevenage mosque last week, where a man was arrested and a suspect package was found, has not been linked to terrorism.

Officers were called to the Stevenage Muslim Community Centre off Vardon Road just before 3pm on Friday, October 29, after reports that an unknown man was trying to damage the building.

No one was injured, but the building was evacuated and a police cordon was erected at the scene as a safety precaution after a suspicious package was detected. The package was assessed by specialist officers before being deemed safe.

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon - an aerosol can. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident is being treated as a mental health episode and police enquiries have confirmed that there were no links to terrorism.



