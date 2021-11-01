Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Stevenage mosque incident not terrorist-related, police confirm

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:06 PM November 1, 2021
Stevenage Muslim community centre

Stevenage Muslim community centre - Credit: Daniel Wilson

Police have said the incident at a Stevenage mosque last week, where a man was arrested and a suspect package was found, has not been linked to terrorism. 

Officers were called to the Stevenage Muslim Community Centre off Vardon Road just before 3pm on Friday, October 29, after reports that an unknown man was trying to damage the building.

No one was injured, but the building was evacuated and a police cordon was erected at the scene as a safety precaution after a suspicious package was detected. The package was assessed by specialist officers before being deemed safe.

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon - an aerosol can. He is currently receiving medical treatment.

The incident is being treated as a mental health episode and police enquiries have confirmed that there were no links to terrorism. 


You may also want to watch:

Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Metropolitan Police

Herts Live

Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Sally Marchant was travelling towards Baldock from Royston on the A505 when she met another vehicle facing the wrong way

Make the A505 Safer | Updated

A505 driver escapes without serious injury after head-on crash

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Council leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg joined Cllr Gary Grindal, North Herts councillors and settle at John Barker Place

'Important milestone' reached in building of John Barker Place

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon