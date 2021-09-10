Man arrested after assault outside Stevenage shops

Published: 11:07 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM September 10, 2021

A man was allegedly assaulted by another man by the parking bays at Marymead shops on Broadwater Crescent, Stevenage - Credit: Google Street View

Following an assault in Stevenage at the weekend, police are appealing for people who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

At around 7.15pm on Saturday, September 4, a man was allegedly assaulted by another man by the parking bays at Marymead shops in Broadwater Crescent.

The victim suffered bruising to his left arm.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

DC Paul Fletcher, who is investigating, said: “Were you in and around the Marymead shops on Saturday evening? If you saw this incident or events leading up to it then I’d like to hear from you.

“Similarly, if you have CCTV which covers the area and caught footage which would be of interest to the investigation then please also get in touch."

Those with information can report it directly to DC Fletcher via paul.fletcher@herts.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report, or by calling the 101, quoting crime reference 41/68523/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.