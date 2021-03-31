Man charged in connection with petrol station robbery

Published: 10:15 AM March 31, 2021

A 25-year-old man from Hitchin has been charged in connection with a robbery at the Shell petrol garage in Bedford Road - Credit: PA

A man from Hitchin has been charged following a petrol station robbery in the town last month.

Paul Mulroy, of Nightingale Road, was arrested on Friday, March 26, following an extensive police investigation and subsequently charged with robbery.

The 25-year-old appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, March 27, where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 26.

Armed police had responded to reports of a robbery at the Shell petrol station on Bedford Road in Hitchin on the afternoon of Saturday, February 27.



