Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man charged in connection with petrol station robbery

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 10:15 AM March 31, 2021   
File photo dated 08/04/15 of a Shell logo at a petrol station in London, as Shell's first-quarter pr

A 25-year-old man from Hitchin has been charged in connection with a robbery at the Shell petrol garage in Bedford Road - Credit: PA

A man from Hitchin has been charged following a petrol station robbery in the town last month.

Paul Mulroy, of Nightingale Road, was arrested on Friday, March 26, following an extensive police investigation and subsequently charged with robbery.

The 25-year-old appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday, March 27, where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 26.

Armed police had responded to reports of a robbery at the Shell petrol station on Bedford Road in Hitchin on the afternoon of Saturday, February 27.


You may also want to watch:

Court Watch
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vista Tower has failed a fire safety inspection

Investigations | Special Report

'I've lost everything': Buyers fear ruin as homes are deemed a fire hazard

Charles Thomson

person
norton playing field

Planning and Development

Permission granted for up to 45 new homes on former school playing fields

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
New benches outside Wetherspoon in Stevenage High Street

Retail

Loss of free high street parking causes concern for small businesses

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Matt Storey

'I wasn't living, I was just existing. Those years changed me'

Jacob Thorburn

person