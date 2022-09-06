Man accused of Hitchin, Royston and WGC ATM fraud set to appear in court
- Credit: David Parry/PA
A 35-year-old man from Essex is set to appear in court accused of carrying out ATM fraud in Hitchin, Radlett, Royston and Welwyn Garden City.
Isidor Martinca, of Collard Avenue in Loughton, is charged with seven fraud offences, two thefts and possession of an article for use in fraud.
According to police officers, devices were found to have been fitted to cash machines in several towns in Hertfordshire. The devices made it appear that the ATMs had retained cards inserted into them, and they recorded the PINs of unsuspecting victims.
The incidents took place between May 29 and July 16 this year.
Hertfordshire Constabulary's Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit arrested Martinca in connection with the discovery of the devices.
Alan Mordey, investigating, said: "Following our investigation, which was supported by experts within the banking industry, it appears that devices were used to trap victims’ bank cards and record the PIN as it was entered.
"The card and devices were then recovered by the perpetrator or perpetrators who later used the stolen cards and PINs at other ATMs.
"The offences occurred in Radlett, Hitchin, Royston and Welwyn Garden City between the May and July 2022.
"We believe that there may be more people affected by this type of fraud, so if you believe you have been a victim of ATM fraud, please contact us."
Alan Mordey said reports can be made online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/B2/18406/22.
Anybody with information or victims can make 100 per cent anonymous reports through the charity CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 101.
Martinca, the man arrested as part of the investigation, appeared at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Saturday, September 3.
He was remanded to custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, October 3.
Police officers have issued advice for ATM users to protect themselves against fraud.
This includes checking the card insertion point before using machines, shielding PINs when they are entered into the keypad, and phoning the police on 101 if the machine retains the card or fails to dispense the correct cash without a suitable explanation message on the screen.