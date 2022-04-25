Macaulay Brown, aged 26 from Therfield, Royston, has been sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Macaulay Brown has been sentenced to 11 years and 6 months behind bars after being found guilty of a number of sexual offences.

The 26-year-old, from Therfield near Royston, was arrested on October 18 2018, following an incident at an address in Hitchin.

The victim told officers she was awoken by Brown touching her and then raping her while he believed she was still asleep.

Another victim then came forward alleging that Brown had sexually assaulted her under similar circumstances at a house in Cambridge in December 2017.

The victim had spent the evening at her home address in Bassingbourn with a number of friends, one of them being Brown.

The victim went to bed and woke up to find Brown sexually assaulting her.

Brown denied both offences but was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.

He appeared for sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court this morning (April 25), where he was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months in prison.

Both Hertfordshire Constabulary and Cambridgeshire Constabulary have specially trained officers who, in the event of a sexual offence, will provide practical and emotional support throughout the investigation and court process.

Survivors of sexual violence can have confidence that the police and other partner agencies will support them throughout the investigation and criminal justice process.

DC Caroline Niwaz said: “I hope Brown uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions, which have understandably had a lasting impact on his victims.

“I would like to commend them for their bravery in coming forward and supporting a conviction.

“I hope this prison sentence gives them some sense of closure and justice.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of any form of sexual abuse to report it to police.

“Please be assured that we will always treat you with the utmost sensitivity and respect.”

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email, or visit Herts SARC.