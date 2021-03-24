Man named after pleading guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase

Published: 11:55 AM March 24, 2021

Timothy Mutton, 26 of Runham Close, Luton, will face St Albans Crown Court for sentencing in April - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The driver who was chased by police and caused the Broadhall Way closure has admitted to four offences, including the possession of Class A drugs, after appearing at court.

Timothy Mutton, 26 of Runham Close, Luton, was charged with four driving offences following a police chase in Stevenage earlier this week.

Broadhall Way and part of the roundabout at Monkswood Way was closed for hours, after police were engaged in a high speed pursuit of a vehicle of interest.

He appeared at court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to all four charges: Dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance or valid licence and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Mutton will now be remanded in custody until he appears at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing in April.

The police would like to thank everyone for their patience as they dealt with the incident on Broadhall Way on Monday afternoon.