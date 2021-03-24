Man named after pleading guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
The driver who was chased by police and caused the Broadhall Way closure has admitted to four offences, including the possession of Class A drugs, after appearing at court.
Timothy Mutton, 26 of Runham Close, Luton, was charged with four driving offences following a police chase in Stevenage earlier this week.
Broadhall Way and part of the roundabout at Monkswood Way was closed for hours, after police were engaged in a high speed pursuit of a vehicle of interest.
He appeared at court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to all four charges: Dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance or valid licence and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Mutton will now be remanded in custody until he appears at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing in April.
You may also want to watch:
The police would like to thank everyone for their patience as they dealt with the incident on Broadhall Way on Monday afternoon.
Most Read
- 1 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
- 2 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
- 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
- 4 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
- 5 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
- 6 Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court
- 7 Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
- 8 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
- 9 Major Stevenage road shut after police chase
- 10 Duo with learning disabilities win awards for inspiring attitude during pandemic