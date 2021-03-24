Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man named after pleading guilty to driving and drugs charges after Stevenage police chase

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 11:55 AM March 24, 2021   
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Timothy Mutton, 26 of Runham Close, Luton, will face St Albans Crown Court for sentencing in April - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

The driver who was chased by police and caused the Broadhall Way closure has admitted to four offences, including the possession of Class A drugs, after appearing at court.

Timothy Mutton, 26 of Runham Close, Luton, was charged with four driving offences following a police chase in Stevenage earlier this week.

Broadhall Way and part of the roundabout at Monkswood Way was closed for hours, after police were engaged in a high speed pursuit of a vehicle of interest.

He appeared at court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to all four charges: Dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with no insurance or valid licence and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Mutton will now be remanded in custody until he appears at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing in April.

You may also want to watch:

The police would like to thank everyone for their patience as they dealt with the incident on Broadhall Way on Monday afternoon.

Most Read

  1. 1 New M&S foodhall and up to 150 jobs could be coming to Stevenage
  2. 2 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  3. 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
  1. 4 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  2. 5 'Our hospitals are safe,' chief nurse assures after 98 patients catch COVID-19 in Stevenage's Lister
  3. 6 Samurai sword-wielding man found with class B drugs pleads guilty at court
  4. 7 Need a change of scenery? Free work space for home workers launched
  5. 8 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
  6. 9 Major Stevenage road shut after police chase
  7. 10 Duo with learning disabilities win awards for inspiring attitude during pandemic
Court Watch
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
alan tippett hitchin sentencing

Abuser who broke ex-wife's nose, humiliated her in front of kids is jailed

Jacob Thorburn

person
cannabis farm police raid letchworth

Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police

Jacob Thorburn

person
Hitchin and Letchworth Outdoor Pools will not reopen this summer season. Picture: NHDC

When will Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools reopen this year?

Jacob Thorburn

person